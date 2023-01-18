Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation

Watch : Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron.

The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star.

"My last date was public," Kristin shared with her Back to the Beach podcast co-host Stephen Colletti, via a Bachelor fan page Instagram account Jan. 18. "So, if you really want to know I guess you can google it."

And Kristin isn't wrong as pictures of her and Tyler at dinner on New Year's Eve surfaced online, leaving the two to spark on-and-off romance speculation once again.

"But I'll sip so I don't have to say it," she continued. "It was New Year's Eve weekend."

The reality stars' holiday date comes after the pair had a Miami, Fla hangout in November while Kristin was in town for her best friend's bachelorette party. And although she noted she saw the 29-year-old, she's keeping mum on the status of their relationship.