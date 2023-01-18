Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron.
The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star.
"My last date was public," Kristin shared with her Back to the Beach podcast co-host Stephen Colletti, via a Bachelor fan page Instagram account Jan. 18. "So, if you really want to know I guess you can google it."
And Kristin isn't wrong as pictures of her and Tyler at dinner on New Year's Eve surfaced online, leaving the two to spark on-and-off romance speculation once again.
"But I'll sip so I don't have to say it," she continued. "It was New Year's Eve weekend."
The reality stars' holiday date comes after the pair had a Miami, Fla hangout in November while Kristin was in town for her best friend's bachelorette party. And although she noted she saw the 29-year-old, she's keeping mum on the status of their relationship.
"Listen, when I am dating someone and I'm in a serious relationship, I'll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops," the Uncommon James founder exclusively teased to E! News at the time. "Until then, I'm not going to comment on my love life. Your girl's having fun!"
So, where did the romance rumors first start? Well, last February the two appeared to be flirting during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop.
At the time, guest host Loni Love got the ball rolling when she asked Tyler, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" before turning towards Kristin and inquiring, "Could it be that one right there?"
As for Tyler's thoughts on the former Hills star?
"Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around," Tyler exclusively told E! News about the photo shoot for Kristin's jewelry line, where the two shared a steamy kiss in April. "I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."