Exclusive

All the That '70s Show Easter Eggs in Netflix's That '90s Show

Following the Jan. 19 premiere of Netflix's That '90s Show, discover all the ways the new series called back to That '70s Show.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 19, 2023 5:00 PMTags
TVAshton KutcherWilmer ValderramaExclusivesMila KunisTopher GraceLaura PreponCelebritiesNetflixThat '70s Show
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs

Warning: This article contains spoilers from That '90s Show.

Welcome back to Point Place.

Viewers returned to the fictional Wisconsin town with the debut of That '90s Show on Netflix Jan. 19. A sequel series to That '70s Show, which ran on Fox between 1998 and 2006, That '90s Show follows a new crop of teens—played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel and Sam Morelos—looking to hang out down the street.

Now, before you follow Fez's lead and say "good day" to the new coming-of-age comedy, we're happy to report that there are plenty of callbacks and Easter eggs to the OG series. So, fans of That '70s Show should really tune in.

But don't just take our word for it! Debra Jo Rupp, who reprises her role of Kitty Forman for That '90s Show, exclusively revealed her favorite Easter eggs to E! News.

"Well, there's the laugh," she shared. "That's a given."

However, there was a less obvious Easter egg she enjoyed: the remnants of Kitty's owl obsession. "So in Kitty's kitchen, she had I don't even know how many owls," Debra Jo continued. "I found them a little frightening—and they were everywhere. Now the owls are gone. There's like a lot of berries and things like that. But there are two owls in the kitchen."

photos
That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

As for Kurtwood Smith, who reprises his role as Forman patriarch Red, he noted that you'll hear "dumbass" many times throughout the new show. He quipped, "It's certainly made its way into the show very quickly."

For a closer look at all the ways That '90s Show paid tribute to That '70s Show—including cameos from Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama—keep reading:

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Familiar Furniture

We have Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who reprise their roles of Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, to thank for this major Easter egg reveal. "Different furniture in the in the basement," Kurtwood shared to E! News when asked about callbacks, "which we come to realize was, during the '70s Show, the living room furniture that has just been sent to the basement."

Netflix
The OGs

While That '90s Show may be about a new youthful gang, the OG stars—including Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Prepon—all reprise their respective roles from That '70s Show.

Don Stark, who played Donna's dad Bob Pinciotti, and Tommy Chong, who played Leo, the hippie owner of Foto Hut, also have cameos on That '90s Show.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
The Ultimate Star Wars Fan

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is an Easter egg in her own right, as it highlights what a huge Star Wars fan her father, Eric Forman (Topher Grace), is.

Netflix
The Girl Next Door

Leia's new BFF Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) doesn't just live next door—where her mom Donna Forman (née Pinciotti) grew up—the teen lives in her old bedroom. 

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
The Water Tower

That '90s Show proved that the water tower is still the go-to spot for Point Place teens to party. You may fondly remember the water tower as the spot where Ashton Kutcher's Kelso fell while doing some graffiti. 

Courtesy Of Netflix
The Circle Returns

It may be a new decade, but the iconic weed circle is still happening in the Forman basement. After Leia and her friends discover Eric and Hyde's secret stash, the next generation of Point Place teens consume some cannabis.

Netflix
The Return of the Vista Cruiser

During episode six, titled "The Birthday Girl," Red refuses to be outdone by fellow grandpa Bob. And so, he gifts Leia Eric's old car: the Vista Cruiser.

Courtesy Of Netflix
Schatzi's Fate Revealed

"This has to go," a tearful Kitty notes while cleaning up the basement. "We don't have a dog anymore."

What may seem like a throwaway line is actually very telling for fans of Schatzi, Kitty's beloved dog. Looks like the dachshund didn't make it into the '90s.

Netflix
Kelso 2.0

Not only is it revealed that Jay (Mace Coronel) is Michael Kelso's son, but the teen has carried on his father's legacy. In addition to being a ladies' man, Jay utters his dad's catchphrase—"Burn!"—in episode 10.

On the audience's reaction to the return of "burn," Mace told E! News, "I genuinely wasn't expecting to really throw back to any lines that Ashton said in the original. And I didn't think about it—it just really just came out fluidly."

Trending Stories

1

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in On-Set Shooting

2

Kim Kardashian's Bold New Makeup Look Is Turning Heads

3

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is the Season 3 Diamond in New Pic

That '90s Show is now available to stream on Netflix.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in On-Set Shooting

2

Kim Kardashian's Bold New Makeup Look Is Turning Heads

3

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is the Season 3 Diamond in New Pic

4

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Sharing Co-Star's Pregnancy

5

Savannah Chrisley Compares Parents' Prison Sentencing to Jen Shah's