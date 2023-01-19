All the That '70s Show Easter Eggs in Netflix's That '90s Show

Watch : That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs

Warning: This article contains spoilers from That '90s Show.

Welcome back to Point Place.

Viewers returned to the fictional Wisconsin town with the debut of That '90s Show on Netflix Jan. 19. A sequel series to That '70s Show, which ran on Fox between 1998 and 2006, That '90s Show follows a new crop of teens—played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel and Sam Morelos—looking to hang out down the street.

Now, before you follow Fez's lead and say "good day" to the new coming-of-age comedy, we're happy to report that there are plenty of callbacks and Easter eggs to the OG series. So, fans of That '70s Show should really tune in.

But don't just take our word for it! Debra Jo Rupp, who reprises her role of Kitty Forman for That '90s Show, exclusively revealed her favorite Easter eggs to E! News.

"Well, there's the laugh," she shared. "That's a given."

However, there was a less obvious Easter egg she enjoyed: the remnants of Kitty's owl obsession. "So in Kitty's kitchen, she had I don't even know how many owls," Debra Jo continued. "I found them a little frightening—and they were everywhere. Now the owls are gone. There's like a lot of berries and things like that. But there are two owls in the kitchen."