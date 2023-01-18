Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reuniting for Netflix Special 30 Years Later

Watch : Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Honors Late Jason David Frank

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.

Believe it or not, it's been thirty years since the Power Rangers first mighty morphed their way onto our TV screens.

So, to celebrate, Hasbro is reuniting most of the team for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix. The stand-alone special is set to air April 19.

Original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch are all returning, alongside voices from Richard Horvitz as Alpha and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa herself. Additionally, Power Rangers Dino Fury star Charlie Kersh joins the cast.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the reunion special on Jan. 17, which sees the Rangers reunite three decades after their initial formation to tackle a global threat.

Yost, the original Blue Power Ranger, honored the show's 30-year history following the announcement. "It was great to work with Walter Jones again. We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise 30 years ago," he shared in a statement. "I am so grateful to the fans of Power Rangers for their undying commitment to the original cast."