Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, best known for playing the green Power Ranger in the hit '90s superhero series, has died.

The actor's rep confirmed his passing to People Nov. 20. Frank was 49 years old. The cause of his death was not made public.

"Unfortunately, it is true," his rep told the magazine. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

Frank, a native of Covina, Calif. and a mixed martial artist, is survived by his children—sons Hunter and Jacob and daughters Skye and Jenna.

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much," the rep told People. "He will be truly missed."

Frank is also survived by his estranged wife Tammie Frank, who filed for divorce from the actor in August in Texas, where they live, according to court records obtained by E! News.

Frank rose to fame playing Tommy Oliver, the bad-turned-good Green Ranger, in season one of the original children's series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. He made his debut in the five-part episode "Green with Evil."