Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, best known for playing the green Power Ranger in the hit '90s superhero series, has died.
The actor's rep confirmed his passing to People Nov. 20. Frank was 49 years old. The cause of his death was not made public.
"Unfortunately, it is true," his rep told the magazine. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."
Frank, a native of Covina, Calif. and a mixed martial artist, is survived by his children—sons Hunter and Jacob and daughters Skye and Jenna.
"He loved his family, friends and fans very much," the rep told People. "He will be truly missed."
Frank is also survived by his estranged wife Tammie Frank, who filed for divorce from the actor in August in Texas, where they live, according to court records obtained by E! News.
Frank rose to fame playing Tommy Oliver, the bad-turned-good Green Ranger, in season one of the original children's series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. He made his debut in the five-part episode "Green with Evil."
Frank, who often promoted the franchise and met with fans at conventions, did not just play the green Power Ranger. In season two of Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Rangers, his character becomes the White Ranger, wearing a gold, white and black costume. In season three, Tommy becomes the White Ninja Ranger.
Frank continued on with the franchise, again playing Tommy, this time as the Red Zeo Ranger, on Power Rangers Zeo. The actor then portrayed Tommy as the Red Turbo Ranger in the 1997 film Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. Frank's character would go on to lead a team of Red Power Rangers on the show Power Rangers Wild Force and earn his PhD in paleontology at MIT before appearing as the Black Dino Thunder Ranger in Power Rangers DinoThunder in 2004.
In the 2013 series Power Rangers Megaforce, effectively the 20th installment of the Power Rangers series, Frank returned to play one of the franchise's Legendary Rangers. In the 24th installment, the show Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the actor reprised his role again, donning several of his old costumes.
Also during the '90s, Frank starred on shows such as Family Matters and Sweet Valley High-—which was produced by Haim Saban, creator of the Power Rangers franchise. The actor's most recent onscreen projects were the films Underdogs Rising, which has yet to be released, and Legend of the White Dragon, which is still in production.
Frank's co-star Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger on the original series, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram after news of his death was made public, posting a throwback photo of the two with fellow Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers stars Austin St. John (the Red Ranger) and David Yost (the Blue Ranger) at the Los Angeles premiere of the 2017 film Power Rangers, which starred other actors in the title roles.
"Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank," Jones wrote. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy."