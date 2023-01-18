Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade and Kaavia James’ Birthday Tributes for Dwyane Wade Are a Slam Dunk

In honor of Dwyane Wade's 41st birthday, his family members including wife Gabrielle Union and daughters Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade shared their warm wishes to the former NBA star.

By Kisha Forde Jan 18, 2023 1:13 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesGabrielle UnionCeleb KidsCelebritiesDwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade is enjoying another trip around the sun.

The former NBA champ celebrated his 41st birthday on Jan. 17, and in his honor, those closest to him including wife Gabrielle Union shared their most heartfelt wishes.

"The EVOLUTION will be televised," the Bring it On alum, who married Dwyane in 2014, wrote alongside her Jan. 17 Instagram post featuring footage from over the years. "Another year around the sun and more lessons learned and more adventures had. May this year bring peace to your soul and light to your inner child. I love you baby, Happy Birthday!"

In response, Dwyane expressed his appreciation for the shout-out, commenting, "Thank you baby."

But the love didn't stop there. The couple's daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, 4, also shared her own special birthday tribute to her dad on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, Daddy," she began in her video. "I know you're going to have a great birthday, we're going to sing 'Happy Birthday' to you tomorrow, and it looks like you're very happy to see me today."

Alongside her adorable post, the caption read, "Happy Birthday to my Daddy!!! May this year be as strong and bountiful as your hairline."

Dwyane also received shout-outs from his oldest kids, Zaire, 20, and Zaya, 15, whose mom is his ex Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.

"Happy birthday Dad," Zaya captioned a Instagram photo of the pair, adding, "I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much." As for Zaire, he posted a mirror selfie of the two to Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy g day to the realest on my team." 

