Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Adorably Twin With Matching Hairstyles

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James nailed their most recent "mommy and me" look.

The Bring It On actress shared a carousel of Instagram photos that showcased her and her 4-year-old daughter's cute twinning moment, in which they both rocked matching braided hairstyles.

The duo's updo—courtesy of their go-to hairstylist Wankaya H.—consisted of Fulani braids twisted into space buns and a few braided strands that were accented by colorful beads—gold and orange for Gabrielle and bright pink for Kaavia.

"Imitation IS the best form of flattery," the actress captioned her Jan. 9 post. "@kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige."

Gabrielle sweetly added, "Twinning is winning. Anything for her."

Dwyane Wade praised his girls' looks by commenting with two red heart emojis, and he could be heard in one of the videos his wife shared.

"Oh, I love it," he said in the short clip. "Twinsies!"