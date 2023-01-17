Bella Ramsey Weighs in on a Possible The Last of Us Season 2

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Bella Ramsey is ready to take another bite out of The Last of Us.

HBO's adaptation of the video game series had a successful debut on Jan. 15, as 4.7 million viewers tuned into the dystopian drama on cable and HBO Max. So, it's no wonder that the show's star is already being asked about a possible second season.

But how does Ramsey—who is best known for playing Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones—feel about staying in the post-apocalyptic world for multiple seasons? "There's no limits for me," she said to Elle of The Last of Us' future. "They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I'll be here, flying back out to Canada."

On The Last of Us, Ramsey portrays Ellie, a 14-year-old who appears to be immune to the fungal infection that's turned the human race into zombie-esque creatures. Ramsey acts opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel, a smuggler tasked with sneaking Ellie out of the quarantine zone and into the now lawless United States.