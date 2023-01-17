Bella Ramsey Weighs in on a Possible The Last of Us Season 2

Following The Last of Us' big debut on HBO, star Bella Ramsey teased what's to come for the post-apocalyptic drama's future.

Bella Ramsey is ready to take another bite out of The Last of Us.

HBO's adaptation of the video game series had a successful debut on Jan. 15, as 4.7 million viewers tuned into the dystopian drama on cable and HBO Max. So, it's no wonder that the show's star is already being asked about a possible second season.

But how does Ramsey—who is best known for playing Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thronesfeel about staying in the post-apocalyptic world for multiple seasons? "There's no limits for me," she said to Elle of The Last of Us' future. "They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I'll be here, flying back out to Canada."

On The Last of Us, Ramsey portrays Ellie, a 14-year-old who appears to be immune to the fungal infection that's turned the human race into zombie-esque creatures. Ramsey acts opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel, a smuggler tasked with sneaking Ellie out of the quarantine zone and into the now lawless United States.

And Ramsey isn't the only member of the Last of Us team who is open to more seasons. Co-creator Craig Mazin also shared with the publication, "Look, everybody at HBO would love for there to be more. We would love for there to be more. We just have to make sure that it's magnified by the world."

However, Mazin noted that series is not meant "to go on forever," adding, "That's not what we are. But to get to the end of the story in the time that we need to take to get to the proper end would be awesome. If I got to work on a set with Bella Ramsey every day for the rest of my life, I'd be thrilled."

HBO

While we wait for word on season two, catch new episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

