See Marisa Abela's Transformation Into Amy Winehouse for Back to Black Biopic

They tried to make Marisa Abela look like Amy Winehouse and the results are in.

As filming begins on Back to Black, the biopic on the late Grammy winner, fans are getting a glimpse at the actress's transformation.

Earlier this week, Marisa was spotted filming scenes in London where her portrayal of the "Rehab" singer didn't go unnoticed. Wearing head-to-toe black, the 26-year-old actress donned Amy's trademark look of including dark eyeliner and voluminous hair.

Along for the scene was Eddie Marsan, who is slated to play Amy's father Mitch Winehouse.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the upcoming movie is set to chronicle the late Grammy winner's vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame. In June 2011, Amy was found dead in London at the age of 27 after facing a public battle with drugs and alcohol. An investigation revealed her cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.