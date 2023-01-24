Breaking

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Here’s the full list of contenders nominated for the 2023 Oscars, which will air live on ABC on March 12. Read on to see if your favorite stars and films made the cut.

By Kisha Forde Jan 24, 2023 1:36 PMTags
Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list.

As far as which feature length films were at the top of this year's biggest predictions? Fans have been rooting for a handful of movies that swept up trophies during awards season including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale and The Fablemans, to name a few.

The nominees—and their films, of course—will be honored at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Jimmy Kimmel will grace the stage as the evening's master of ceremonies for the third time—with the TV show host previously taking the reins in both 2017 and 2018, respectively.

But enough from us. Read on to see the complete list:

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
 
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Marvel Studios

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay
 
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film
 
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry KeoghanThe Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Showtime

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes 
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

A24/YouTube

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár 
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár 
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

