The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Watch : Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well REVEALED

Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list.

As far as which feature length films were at the top of this year's biggest predictions? Fans have been rooting for a handful of movies that swept up trophies during awards season including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale and The Fablemans, to name a few.

The nominees—and their films, of course—will be honored at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Jimmy Kimmel will grace the stage as the evening's master of ceremonies for the third time—with the TV show host previously taking the reins in both 2017 and 2018, respectively.

But enough from us. Read on to see the complete list: