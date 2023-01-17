Pedro Pascal's Bounty Hunter and Grogu Reunite in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

May the Force be with Pedro Pascal as he prepares to pull double duty on TV.
Just as his new show The Last of Us was premiering on HBO, the season three trailer for Pascal's other show, The Mandalorian, debuted. And the glimpse at the new season, which dropped during halftime of the Jan. 16 football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sees the infamous bounty hunter reunite with an old friend.
In the teaser for the much-anticipated Star Wars series, which returns March 1 on Disney+, Pascal's Din Djarin (a.k.a. Mando) reunites with Baby Yoda himself, Grogu, as he tries to make up for his past mistakes across the galaxy. As he puts it, "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions."
"Being a Mandalorian's not just about learning how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy," Mando explains. "That way, you'll never be lost."
Elsewhere in the clip, fan-favorite Grogu even shows off his strengthening skills using the Force as the pair continues their attempts to evade the authority of the New Republic as well as the leftover Imperial faction while gaining new allies to rally against their former foes.
Additionally, Pascal will be joined by returning cast members Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito, with Bryce Dallas Howard and Weathers among those directing the eight-episode third season. Jon Favreau also returns as showrunner/head writer.
The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm's first-ever live-action Star Wars series, debuted back in November 2019. It has since launched a number of other spin-offs, including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson is next up in line.
Return to a galaxy far, far away when The Mandalorian season three premieres March 1 on Disney+.