Pedro Pascal's Bounty Hunter and Grogu Reunite in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

Watch : Gina Carano Fired From "The Mandalorian" Over Social Media Posts

May the Force be with Pedro Pascal as he prepares to pull double duty on TV.

Just as his new show The Last of Us was premiering on HBO, the season three trailer for Pascal's other show, The Mandalorian, debuted. And the glimpse at the new season, which dropped during halftime of the Jan. 16 football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sees the infamous bounty hunter reunite with an old friend.

In the teaser for the much-anticipated Star Wars series, which returns March 1 on Disney+, Pascal's Din Djarin (a.k.a. Mando) reunites with Baby Yoda himself, Grogu, as he tries to make up for his past mistakes across the galaxy. As he puts it, "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions."

"Being a Mandalorian's not just about learning how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy," Mando explains. "That way, you'll never be lost."

Elsewhere in the clip, fan-favorite Grogu even shows off his strengthening skills using the Force as the pair continues their attempts to evade the authority of the New Republic as well as the leftover Imperial faction while gaining new allies to rally against their former foes.