Get an Early Look at New Seasons of Loki and The Mandalorian, Plus a Tease of Ashoka

Watch : Tom Hiddleston Delves Into the Character of "Loki"

Disney+ has plenty of magic up its sleeve.

On Dec. 19, the streamer revealed a look at its upcoming slate for 2023—with some "blink so fast and you'll miss them" sneak peeks.

"2023 on Disney+? It's going to be quite a year," a mysterious voice narrates the video. "New stories? Definitely. New faces. And some familiar ones, too. Like this handsome fellow."

That's when Tom Hiddleston is revealed as our narrator and we get a glimpse of Hiddleston as the titular Loki in an early look at season two.

Owen Wilson, as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius razzes Loki, saying, "A little over the top, don't you think?"

The 30-second clip provides a lot of bang for your buck, with quick previews of new Marvel series Secret Invasion, the Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars series Ashoka, animated Pixar series Win or Lose and the highly-anticipated third season of The Mandalorian—complete with a Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) tease.