Elvis’ Austin Butler Steps Out at Critics' Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Watch : Austin Butler's Friendly Snub & Andrew Garfield Flirts at Globes

Austin Butler is continuing to honor the life and legacy of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley.

The actor, who portrayed the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 film Elvis, attended the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, where he was nominated for Best Actor.

Austin, 31, stepped out on the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann three days after Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie, died at age 54 following a sudden hospitalization.

The duo also took a photo with costume designer Catherine Martin. Inside the event, Austin shared a moment with Keegan-Michael Key and applauded as Brendan Fraser took home the award for Best Actor.

Last week, Austin attended the 2023 Golden Globes with both Lisa Marie and her mom Priscilla Presley, thanking them in his speech when he won for Best Actor in a Drama.

After Lisa Marie unexpectedly passed away two days later, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor shared a statement on the tremendous loss, while honoring her daughter Riley Keough, 33, and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.