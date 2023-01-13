Breaking

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Anne Hathaway Proves Puffer Coats Can Be Bold—And Not Boring

Anne Hathaway recently wore the most stylish winter outfit during an afternoon outing in New York City. See her fun fashion moment below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 13, 2023 8:19 PMTags
FashionSightingsAnne HathawayE! Insider
Watch: Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway's fabulous fashion streak continues.

The Devil Wears Prada actress recently turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway as she stepped out in the most stylish winter outfit. 

While heading to a photo studio on Jan. 11, Anne donned a vibrant multicolored puffer coat by Moncler that featured a green and yellow tropical print in the center and a pattern of red roses on the sleeves.

She kept the focus on her bright outerwear, pairing the look with black leggings, matching knee-high lace-up boots and a page boy hat. She also accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and a quilted Chanel handbag.

Anne's latest fashion display is just one example of how she's revived her style in recent months. A Ren-anne-aissance if you will.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," the 40-year-old told Vogue during New York Fashion Week last September. "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

photos
Anne Hathaway Through the Years

Anne's go-to stylist, Erin Walsh, offered additional insight into the actress' updated wardrobe.

"This is a really cool new chapter," Erin told Today last August. "It's pretty obvious, even fashion-wise, people are very excited about what's happening with her."

The stylist added, "She's already a fashion icon from The Devil Wears Prada. People want to see that side. They want to see it going there, and we're going there."

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

“Heartbroken” Nicolas Cage Mourns Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

2
Breaking

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

3

TikToker Jasmine Chiswell Explains How Her Nipple “Fell Off”

Keep scrolling to take a look at Anne's bold, never boring fashion over the years. 

Gotham/GC Images
Working Girl Vibes

In a Christopher John Rogers coat and Valentino dress with a Victoria Beckham bag, Wolford tights and Isabel Marant knee-high boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC
Bedazzled Beauty

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Suit

In Elie Saab.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbiecore Babe

In Valentino.

Gotham/WireImage
Monocrhomatic Moment

In Michael Kors.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Lady in Red

In Michael Kors.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Out Of This World

In Ralph Lauren

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Love in Lace

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Sheeth

In Protagonist. 

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Pop of Pink

In Solace London.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Show Us Your Feathers

In Rodarte.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages
Touch of Tribal

In Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
White on White

In IRO blazer and Theory trousers.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images
Back It Up

In Calvin Klein.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crystal Clear

In Wes Gordon.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Dark Details

In Chanel Couture.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Picking Sides

In Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slip & Sleek

In Richard Nicoll.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Webbed Beauty

In Christopher Kane.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Radiant Red

In Calvin Klein.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Metallic Intrigue

In Gucci halter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
Little Black Yes

In Chanel.

Melissa Hebeler
Playful in Pink

In J. Mendel.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Blond Bombshell

In Givenchy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Column Goddess

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Punk Princess

In vintage Valentino Couture.

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shine On

In Saint Laurent.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prada Perfection

in Prada.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Thoroughly Modern Mini

In Gucci.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Classic Glam

In The Row.

photos
View More Photos From Anne Hathaway's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

“Heartbroken” Nicolas Cage Mourns Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

2
Breaking

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

3

TikToker Jasmine Chiswell Explains How Her Nipple “Fell Off”

4

DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Maksim

5

The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3