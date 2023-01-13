Anne Hathaway Proves Puffer Coats Can Be Bold—And Not Boring

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway's fabulous fashion streak continues.

The Devil Wears Prada actress recently turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway as she stepped out in the most stylish winter outfit.

While heading to a photo studio on Jan. 11, Anne donned a vibrant multicolored puffer coat by Moncler that featured a green and yellow tropical print in the center and a pattern of red roses on the sleeves.

She kept the focus on her bright outerwear, pairing the look with black leggings, matching knee-high lace-up boots and a page boy hat. She also accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and a quilted Chanel handbag.

Anne's latest fashion display is just one example of how she's revived her style in recent months. A Ren-anne-aissance if you will.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," the 40-year-old told Vogue during New York Fashion Week last September. "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."