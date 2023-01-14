3 Ways to Start Your Day Feeling Focused, According to Celebrity Health Coach Koya Webb

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative

Let these wellness tips breathe a new life into your morning routine.

If you find yourself feeling distracted, overwhelmed, fatigued or all of the above before you even step foot outside of your bed, you're not alone. And luckily, there are several ways to help you stay focused throughout the day.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, health coach Koya Webb—who frequently works with Diddy, Ashley Judd and other celebs—shared three techniques for starting your day off on the right foot.

"The number one thing that I do, and recommend to my community, is breathwork," Koya said. "You might think, 'I'm breathing,' but no, it's really focusing 10 deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth."

The yoga instructor explained why there are benefits to doing breathwork in the morning.

"Some of us wake up to alarms, we wake up with anxiety, we wake up to our cell phones," she noted. "Ten deep breaths in the morning will help you feel calm and centered."