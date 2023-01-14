3 Ways to Start Your Day Feeling Focused, According to Celebrity Health Coach Koya Webb

Let these wellness tips breathe a new life into your morning routine.
If you find yourself feeling distracted, overwhelmed, fatigued or all of the above before you even step foot outside of your bed, you're not alone. And luckily, there are several ways to help you stay focused throughout the day.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, health coach Koya Webb—who frequently works with Diddy, Ashley Judd and other celebs—shared three techniques for starting your day off on the right foot.
"The number one thing that I do, and recommend to my community, is breathwork," Koya said. "You might think, 'I'm breathing,' but no, it's really focusing 10 deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth."
The yoga instructor explained why there are benefits to doing breathwork in the morning.
"Some of us wake up to alarms, we wake up with anxiety, we wake up to our cell phones," she noted. "Ten deep breaths in the morning will help you feel calm and centered."
Another wellness practice Koya suggests is journaling.
"I love journaling in the morning, usually after breathwork," she shared, "and writing down my thoughts, how I feel."
Lastly, she recommends squeezing in a yoga workout to help you kickstart your day.
"Practicing yoga is going to help you mentally, spiritually and physically," she said. "Mentally, it helps you clear your brain of all the chatter. Spiritually, it helps you align with whatever you believe in, and physically, it helps your body become more flexible and strengthened over time."
All in all, Koya believes that when you start off on a good note, it's easier to maintain throughout the day.
"If you start with a low vibration, you're going to have to get things to rev you up," she explained. "And it makes it harder to have a good day when you don't start out with a lot of energy."
And if you need a little pick-me-up, Koya, who partnered with Sunsweet, recommends trying out the brand's prunes and prune juices. As she put it, "It helps put a boost in their daily rituals so that they can feel great."