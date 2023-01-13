La Toya Jackson Recalls Lisa Marie Presley's Love for Ex Michael Jackson in Tribute

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

La Toya Jackson is looking back at her brother Michael Jackson's relationship with Lisa Marie Presley.

One day after Lisa Marie's death, the "Heart Don't Lie" singer paid tribute and reflected on the bond shared between Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter and Michael, who were married in the '90s.

"We miss you Lisa!" La Toya wrote on Instagram Jan. 13. "You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me! I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love."

Along with the message, she posted a photo montage of Lisa Marie, her parents and Michael set to his song "You Are Not Alone."

Lisa Marie and Michael wed in May 1994 not long after she'd finalized her divorce from her first husband Danny Keough—with whom she welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin.