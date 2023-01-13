Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion

Watch : Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!

In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston exclusively told E! News. "We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

The series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 and starred Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as the parents of a dysfunctional family of four boys, with Frankie Muniz playing the titular Malcolm.

In October 2022, Muniz first teased that Cranston was "really into" a possible reunion.