Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has died. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mom Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to People Jan. 12. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital Jan. 12 after EMTs responded to her Calabasas, Calif., home for a possible cardiac arrest.

"She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla wrote on Facebook shortly after the news broke. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Just days prior, the singer attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside her mom, Priscilla, to see Austin Butler take home an award for his portrayal of her father in the biopic Elvis.

Born in Tennessee in February 1968, Lisa Marie grew up surrounded by music at her family's home known today as Graceland.

"We would go to bed at 4 or 5 a.m. and get up at 2 or 3 the next afternoon," she recalled to Today in 2012. "It was always a lot of fun. There is not one bad memory. There was always a lot of energy and life in the house."