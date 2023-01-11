Even Keke Palmer Knows Her Maternity Photo Shoot Is Giving Michelangelo Masterpiece

Keke Palmer bared her baby bump in a goddess-inspired maternity photo shoot with famed photographer David LaChapelle. Take a look at the ethereal picture that she said is "giving SISTINE CHAPEL."

Keke Palmer is making some joyful noise.

The Nope star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, couldn't help but to gush over how her recent goddess-inspired maternity photo shoot turned out. As seen in an image shared on Jan. 9, Keke radiated light as she bared her baby bump while standing atop of a globe—leading her to write on Instagram that the ethereal image is "giving POETRY."

"it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL," she continued. "it's giving MASTERPIECE."

Shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, the photo showed Darius sitting on a chair while he stared at Keke in awe. Clad in a flowing yellow gown, the actress was depicted with both a crown and a glowing halo.

"Behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe," Keke wrote. "The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can't wait to meet you little one! We are so glad to be your earth parents as God's hands are placed so gently over your life."

photos
Keke Palmer's Relaxing Babymoon

In her caption, Keke also credited Nicki Minaj for connecting her with David, who shot maternity photos for "Anaconda" rapper back in 2020. The sweet shoutout prompted the photographer to write back in the comments section, "You are the Nicest person i've met in a long time."

"It was a privilege and pure pleasure to photograph you," he added in a separate comment. "God Bless You & your family."

Keke first announced her pregnancy on Dec. 3, when she was hosting Saturday Night Live. During her opening monologue, the Joyful Noise alum opened her coat to reveal her growing belly and raved, "Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited."

She added, "Guys, I'm going to be a mom!"

For more photos of Keke's pregnancy looks, keep scrolling.

David LaChapelle/@david_lachapelle
Goddess Vibes

"its giving POETRY," Keke wrote of her maternity photo shoot with David LaChapelle on Jan. 9. "it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Pregancy Glow

Keke shined bright in a sparkly sequins Michael Kors gown that featured a sexy plunging neckline and cutouts.

Instagram
A Babe on Her Babymoon

The actress shared gorgeous outtakes from her recent tropical vacation, in which she and her partner Darius Jackson celebrated their babymoon.

Tiktok
Neon Queen

Keke rocked this lime green and hot pink ensemble in a dancing TikTok video on Dec. 6.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Baring Her Bump

The Nope star announced her pregnancy on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, unbuttoning her tan coat to reveal her growing belly underneath.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Oh Baby!

Keke also bared her bump during a doctor's office skit during her appearance on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Sweater Weather

The actress bundled up her baby bump in in a white knitted sweater and silver jacket while starring in a SNL digital short with SZA.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Live From New York

Keke closed out her appearance on SNL in a cropped navy number that showed off her baby belly.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
Comfy and Cozy

In a photo posted on boyfriend Darius Jackson's Instagram Story, Keke looked comfy and cozy in a brown sweater dress during a dinner date. 

