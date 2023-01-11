We Vote for Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson to Host the 2023 SAG Awards

Is it too late to host the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the White Lotus instead?
If you're wondering why we're asking, then look no further than the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed in Emily in Paris' Ashley Park and White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who came together in such fun form to announce this year's nominations.
Not only did the pair manage to share the highly-anticipated list of nominees with flare during the Instagram Live, but they added in their own hilarious comments in between.
For one, Ashley quipped that she would at least take something from the Netflix offices (the streaming service will be the new home for the annual show) and remarked that as far as ensembles go, "there's no ‘I' in village." Not to mention, Haley eventually concluded their video by asking if anyone was interested in taking her out on a date.
All in all, both actresses quipped in real time that their Instagram Live was a bit "unhinged."
But it's worth noting that Haley just may be on the hunt for a date after all, since she—along with the rest of the White Lotus cast—earned a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. In that particular category, the HBO Max hit is going up against the likes of Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance.
As for the main event, the 29th Annual SAG Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will be streaming on Netflix's YouTube page.
