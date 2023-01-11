We Vote for Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson to Host the 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: 2022 SAG Awards

Is it too late to host the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the White Lotus instead?

If you're wondering why we're asking, then look no further than the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed in Emily in Paris' Ashley Park and White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who came together in such fun form to announce this year's nominations.

Not only did the pair manage to share the highly-anticipated list of nominees with flare during the Instagram Live, but they added in their own hilarious comments in between.

For one, Ashley quipped that she would at least take something from the Netflix offices (the streaming service will be the new home for the annual show) and remarked that as far as ensembles go, "there's no ‘I' in village." Not to mention, Haley eventually concluded their video by asking if anyone was interested in taking her out on a date.