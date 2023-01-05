This Emily in Paris Season 3 Editing Error Will Have You Saying "Sacré Bleu"

Watch : Emily in Paris Cast Teases What to Expect in Season 4!

Did Emily in Paris season three have you seeing double?

No, we're not talking about Emily (Lily Collins) having to choose between Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). We're talking about a glaring editing error that made it into the final cut of one of the episodes!

During the third episode, as a wistful Emily walks around Madeline's (Kate Walsh) hotel room after being told that the Chicago parent company is closing its Parisian office, two separate Eiffel Towers appear out of different windows.

The goof was noticed by an eagle-eyed viewer on TikTok, who wrote, "Paris as a city is a sooo big fan of Emily, they decided to make one more Eiffel Tower just next to old one."

Her power!

The comment section of the video had some extra fun poking fun at the error, with one user writing, "Not many people know this but the Eiffel Tower actually moves so it's visible from all directions, it's to maximise aesthetics."