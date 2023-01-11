11 Must-Haves For Winter Hair Care From Kocostar, Olaplex, Ouai & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Oh, winter. The season of static cling, dry office air, and occasionally a more than a little despair. It's hard to look or feel your best when the weather is bleh, the sun is like never up, and we've forgotten what there even is to look forward to after the excitement of the holidays dies down.
Not to mention, the layering. Oh, the layering. Hoods, hats, ear warmers, and any other disguise you can think of become our trusted allies in the fight against the winter style blues. But it doesn't have to be like that! We don't have to give in to limp locks and staticky strands. We can still have good hair! We just need that miracle product to help us over the finish line.
Okay, maybe miracles don't exist, but plenty of masks, treatments, and at-home dyes do. So whether you've resolved to change up your look or are just looking to maintain your mane in 2023, these are the hair care must-haves that will see you through the brand-new year in style. Well, the early part of it, at least. When the humidity hits, it'll be a whole other list to write.
Kocostar Split End Therapy Mask Set
Kocostar's no-rinse treatment "hydrates and rejuvenates dry and damaged hair," even on the go. The brand recommends wrapping your ponytail in it before heading out for the day. No, really.
Lumin Skin Up Top Management Set
This all-inclusive set from premier men's wellness line Lumin Skin includes a luxe shampoo and conditioner for him, as well as two skin treatments for maximum guy maintenance.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Strength and Shine Kit
Living Proof's complete essentials set includes everything you need to to boost "smoothness, body, shine, strength, and protection" throughout the winter.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Temporary Hair Color
If you're considering changing up your look, but aren't ready to commit to something for too long (understandable!), Lime Crime's vibrant, customizable color is the line for you. You're able to apply as much or as little as you want to build the level of intensity you're looking for, and when you're ready to move on, it'll fade in as few as two washes.
Temporary Hair Color Chalk
Not ready to choose one color? We get that. Instead, try this easy-use, even more temporary hair chalk for a pop of color whenever the day calls for it. Also smart to stock up ahead of festival season.
Wander Beauty All Inclusive Shampoo And Body Wash
Low-effort babes deserve love too. That's where this foaming 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash from Wander Beauty comes in. Crafted to "reinvigorate dull hair and skin" and allow you to "do more with less," it's the product your lightning-fast morning routine has been missing.
Ouai Hair Oil
Just dab a few drops of Ouai's beloved hair oil on your scalp for a lightweight, frizz-fighting formula that adds just the right amount of shine.
It's a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner With Keratin
I highly recommend this brand. I first learned about it from a salon owner, so you know it's good already. But I can speak from experience that it's a nourishing, enriching, and smoothing deep conditioner that also smells amazing. I'm guilty of color-treating and heat-styling my hair year-round, and this is a great friend during the winter.
Revox B77 Bio Argan Oil 100% Pure
If you're more of a "go right to the source" type of beauty buff, you'll go wild for Revox's super-affordable Argan oil. It's literally just Morocco's famed Argan oil in a cool, apothecary-style dropper, and you can use it on your hair, hands, face, skin, and wherever else you might need a little extra love this time of year.
Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector
Concerned about breakage and brittleness? Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector knows you're in a crisis, and it's on its way. It's a "pre-shampoo hair treatment" designed to "reduce breakage and split ends," which the brand says should result in hair that's "visibly stronger."
Meredith Marks I'm Disengaging Hat
And, of course, for the in-between days: There's always the cover-up method. But this year, we're ditching the beanies and worn-out hats from college in favor of this cheeky cap from RHOSLC star Meredith Marks.
