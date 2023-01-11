Liza Koshy Shows Off Lacy Thong in Risky Fashion Look at 2023 Golden Globes

Liza Koshy wasn't afraid to bare a cheeky whale tail at the 2023 Golden Globes. See her lacy black Morphew Atelier gown below.

Liza Koshy is working it at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The YouTuber rocked a Morphew Atelier ensemble at the Jan. 10 awards show, hitting the red carpet with a sleek hairstyle, teardrop earrings and a statement beaded necklace that covered her neck. Her gown was a lacy black number, which was styled with black rhinestones at the bodice and a layered skirt.

However, the real scene-stealer was the cheeky whale tail she showed off in the back—which featured a flash of her black underwear. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

Liza's arrival at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet comes as she's readying herself for a big year with the release of her upcoming movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. She'll voice transformer Acree in the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9.

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

And she wasn't the only influencer to hit the Golden Globes—Emily Uribe and Robyn DelMonte were also there, as well as couple Aleena and Noel Miller who were dressed to the nines.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Keep scrolling to see more social media stars take on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Josh Richards
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Emily Uribe
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Victoria Garrick Browne & Corporate Natalie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Robyn DelMonte
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Tefi Pessoa
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Davis Burleson
Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

