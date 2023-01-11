Liza Koshy Shows Off Lacy Thong in Risky Fashion Look at 2023 Golden Globes

Liza Koshy is working it at the 80th annual Golden Globes.
The YouTuber rocked a Morphew Atelier ensemble at the Jan. 10 awards show, hitting the red carpet with a sleek hairstyle, teardrop earrings and a statement beaded necklace that covered her neck. Her gown was a lacy black number, which was styled with black rhinestones at the bodice and a layered skirt.
However, the real scene-stealer was the cheeky whale tail she showed off in the back—which featured a flash of her black underwear. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
Liza's arrival at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet comes as she's readying herself for a big year with the release of her upcoming movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. She'll voice transformer Acree in the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9.
And she wasn't the only influencer to hit the Golden Globes—Emily Uribe and Robyn DelMonte were also there, as well as couple Aleena and Noel Miller who were dressed to the nines.
