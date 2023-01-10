Andy Cohen Speaks Out on RHOSLC Jen Shah's Prison Sentencing, Teases Upcoming Interview

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

The Real Housewives are starting off 2023 with a lot of change.

Not only did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announce they're leaving the Bravo series, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah was recently sentenced to several years behind bars in her federal fraud case. And Andy Cohen had a lot to say about Jen's looming prison stay on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 9.

Reacting to Jen's sentencing, the Watch What Happens Live host said, "It will be a big loss for the show." Jen was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in July 2022.

And while it's safe to assume this means Jen won't be returning to the reality show any time soon, Andy noted that some Bravo fans haven't fully wrapped their head around the situation.