Rom-Com Core is the Latest Internet Obsession— Here's How to Shop the Look & Feel Like the Main Character

Hopeless romantics, we're setting up your next meet-cute with this nostalgic fashion trend that's going to be adored in 2023. Rom-com core is in, and we're romanticizing all the iconic looks from our favorite rom-com movies, from silk slip dresses and rhinestone baby tees to platform sandals and low rise jeans.

While Y2K fashion has been an Internet favorite for some time now, rom-com core is all about feeling and looking like the main character in your own movie. It's defined by the playful, frilly and vibrant looks and silhouettes that our favorite rom-com it-girls wore back in the day, whether we're talking about Cher Horowitz from Clueless, Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman, Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You and all the other iconic characters.

Scroll below to check out all of the clothes, handbags, shoes and jewelry to achieve the rom-com aesthetic. We promise you'll be feeling like a rom-com star by the end of it.