Rom-Com Core is the Latest Internet Obsession— Here's How to Shop the Look & Feel Like the Main Character

Hopeless romantics, we're setting up your next meet-cute with this nostalgic fashion trend that's going to be adored in 2023. Rom-com core is in, and we're romanticizing all the iconic looks from our favorite rom-com movies, from silk slip dresses and rhinestone baby tees to platform sandals and low rise jeans.
While Y2K fashion has been an Internet favorite for some time now, rom-com core is all about feeling and looking like the main character in your own movie. It's defined by the playful, frilly and vibrant looks and silhouettes that our favorite rom-com it-girls wore back in the day, whether we're talking about Cher Horowitz from Clueless, Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman, Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You and all the other iconic characters.
Scroll below to check out all of the clothes, handbags, shoes and jewelry to achieve the rom-com aesthetic. We promise you'll be feeling like a rom-com star by the end of it.
Low Rise Straight Jean
Nothing screams Y2K fashion more than a pair of low-rise jeans. These loose-fitted low rise straight jeans from Cotton On are the perfect pair to go with everything. For a full rom-com inspired look, pair the jeans with a slightly cropped tee and some slingback heels or sneakers. We think Kat from 10 Things I Hate About You would approve.
Semi-Fitted Baby Tee
If you're going to achieve the rom-com aesthetic, you need to add a baby tee that strikes the perfect balance of cropped and loose fitted. This ASOS baby tee with a cute rhinestone butterfly design would definitely be in Regina George's closet, so it should also be in yours!
Curve&Plus 13 Going On 30 Multicolor Cut-Out Dress
This 13 Going on 30 inspired dress literally feels like it's straight out of the movie! The $20 multicolor cut-out dress is so reminiscent of Jenna's playful and vibrant tween style. The dress embodies the rom-com aesthetic at its core!
BDG Y2K Low-Rise Cargo Pant
These dark green cargo pants give us major Anna from Freaky Friday vibes. Pair the look with a chunky black studded belt, some black combat boots and a quarter-sleeve cropped t-shirt to romanticize that emo-punk fashion we all know and love from the early 2000s.
Jildie Mary Jane Sling Back Heel
Nothing is a more quintessential rom-com look than a pair of sling back Mary Jane heels. Just look at the cover of Clueless! These Sam Edelman patent black heels are the perfect contemporary take on the style.
Shoulder Bags for Women
Early 2000s outfits were often defined by accessories, and what's a rom-com movie date night without a baguette bag to go with a frilly outfit? You can get in on the look with this shoulder bag from Amazon that'll go with just about everything.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Baby Tee With Glitter Graphic Print It's Not Me It's You In White
This baby tee that reads "It's Not You It's Me" screams early 2000s rom-com energy. All that's missing is the low-rise cargo pants, platform sandals, a slick back bun, some blue frosty eyeshadow and your mom's vintage sunglasses.
LA Hearts Button Up Snug Cardigan
While you might think cardigans are out of style, the rom-com aesthetic will make you rethink that. Whether it was Jenna's light pink cardigan in 13 Going on 30 or Sandy's yellow cardigan from Grease, cardigans were such a staple in rom-com movies. You can snag this pink ribbed cardigan for a reimagined take on the trend.
Plush Underarm Bag
This plush underarm bag would melt the heart of any rom-com movie main character— they'd just have to have it! The fluffy tote bag comes in an array of Y2k-inspired prints, like this black and white checkered one.
Oversized Oxford Shirt
Vivian wore a white oversized button-down shirt in Pretty Woman, so we're going to wear a white oversized button-down shirt. She paired the look with a white camisole, and it's the effortless rom-com inspired look that anyone can achieve.
Women Knee High Socks
The rom-com aesthetic is begging you to swap those ankle socks for knee-high socks instead. Snag these sheer white knee high socks and pair with some ballet flats or loafers and a mini skirt to channel Cher from Clueless energy.
Reworked Plaid Mini Skirt
Whether we're thinking about Clueless or The Princess Diaries, plaid was the print that ruled so many of the outfits in our favorite rom-com movies. You can snag this reworked plaid mini skirt that gives off an edgier version of Cher Horowitz's favorite look.
Steve Madden Slinky 30 Platform Slide Sandal
Kat from 10 Things I Hate About You was often seen sporting a pair of platform sandals similar to this pair by Steve Madden. They add some extra height and pair well with everything.
Halife Women's Casual Off The Shoulder Top
The off-shoulder look was rocked by Samantha in Sixteen Candles, so it makes total sense that it's coming back with the rom-com aesthetic. She wore the look layered over another t-shirt and an oversized plaid skirt, and you can do the same with this off-the-shoulder top from Amazon.
Nadia Maxi Satin Dress With Back Cowl
This maxi satin dress with a cowl back is reminiscent of that iconic yellow slip dress that Andie wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It's an effortlessly chic look that made everyone totally swoon. Call it a fashion meet-cute.
Petite Occasion Tulle Mesh Midi Skirt
Tulle was a defining style in so many rom-com movies, whether it was Bianca's pink tulle skirt in 10 Things I Hate About You or Samantha's tulle bridesmaid dress in Sixteen Candles. You can shop the look with this tulle mesh midi skirt from boohoo for just $18.
Build Your Heart Pearl Necklace
Pearl necklaces with pendants of all sorts were such an iconic rom-com movie look, whether we're talking about Breakfast at Tiffany's, 10 Things I Hate About You or Clueless. This freshwater pearl necklace from BONBONWHIMS can be customized with the heart pendant of your choice. A romantic yet playful touch to your rom-com inspired look.
