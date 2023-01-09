Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Get $198 Bags for $49 and $380 Bags for $79

Step up your accessory game with these Kate Spade deals.

You can never have too many handbags, right? Whether you're looking for certain colors or sizes, there are so many reasons to expand your handbag collection. If only you had an unlimited shopping budget! If you want to get your shop on, today is the perfect day to do it because there's a 24-hour flash sale on Kate Spade crossbody bags.

Go simple with this leather crossbody bag that's on sale for $49 (originally $198). Bring sophistication to your wardrobe with a square-shaped, quilted bag at a $79 price point (originally $380). If you love quilted leather, you'll adore this $79 flap crossbody bag (originally $379). You can get a solid color leather crossbody for $65 (originally $299). Just bring the essentials with this wallet on a chain, which is only $59 (originally $249). Opt for a chic bucket bag for $75 (originally $329).

Learn more about these can't-miss deals on Kate Spade crossbody bags.

Kate Spade Crossbody Deals

Kate Spade Ivy Street Amy Crossbody

Keep your hands free with one of these leather crossbody bags. There are three colors to choose from. 

$198
$49
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Natalia Square Crossbody

Wear this quilted bag as a crossbody or carry it by the handle. It's available in black, blue, lavender, pink, and grey. 

$380
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Natalia Small Flap Crossbody

This quilted, flap crossbody bag looks so expensive, but you really can't beat this price point. It comes in two colors.

$380
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody

This is the perfect style bag for those busy errand-filled days or a night out. There are many colors to choose from. 

$300
$65
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Gemma Wallet On Chain

For those days when you just need your essentials, this wallet on a chain is the ideal choice. You can even ditch the strap and carry it as a clutch. 

$249
$59
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sadie Bucket Bag

This spacious bucket bag is chic, functional, and it comes in so many colors.

$329
$75
Kate Spade

If you're looking for more great bags, check out these duffel bags that come in 20 colors with 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

