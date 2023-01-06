Near and Far, Céline Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone Excluding Her From Greatest Singers List

You can't deny the power of love for Céline Dion.
Rolling Stone recently sparked a social media debate when it failed to include the Canadian artist in its list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. The magazine's round-up ranged from late music icons Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston to contemporary pop stars like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish—but drew criticism near and far from Dion fans for its exclusion of the five-time Grammy winner.
"One more reason these stupid ass lists don't mean s--t," songwriter Diane Warren wrote on Twitter Jan. 1. "Really??? A list of greatest singers @RollingStone and #CelineDion isn't on it??"
The following day, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts tweeted in reaction to Dion's snub, "Call me crazy… but WHAT???"
Now, proving that their hearts will go on for Dion, supporters of the singer appeared outside of Rolling Stone's New York City office to protest. On Jan. 6, a group identifying themselves as The Red Heads stood outside of the publication's headquarters to voice their grievances "in the name of Céline," according to the outlet.
"Obviously, you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week," the group's founder, Line Basbous, told Rolling Stone reporter Ilana Woldenberg in a video shared online. "We wanted to make sure that you understand that you missed the best singer in the world."
Basbous added, "She should be the first name on your list."
Rolling Stone's list, which was published on New Year's Day, comes amid health struggles for Dion. Months after postponing European tour dates due to "frustrating" health issues affecting her ability to perform, Dion shared on Dec. 8 that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
"As you know, I've always been an open book," she said in an Instagram video. "I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."
Noting how "spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," including difficulties in walking and use of her vocal chords, Dion explained her condition meant she would once again have to postpone her tour.
"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," Dion said. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."
She added, "I have hope that I am on the road to recovery."