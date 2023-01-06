SZA Sets the Record Straight on Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Watch : Why Taylor Swifts' Midnights Isn't Eligible for Grammys 2023

There's no bad blood here.

SZA clarified where she stands with Taylor Swift after rumors of a rivalry between the two, who both released albums in 2022, surfaced the internet.

"Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," she wrote on Twitter Jan. 5. "I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!"

The 33-year-old continued, "Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn."

Since SOS dropped in December, the "Kill Bill" singer has gone head-to-head on the music charts with Taylor's Midnights, which debuted in October. As of Jan. 2, SOS wrapped up its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, while Midnights followed closely behind at No. 2, according to Billboard.

A few weeks after her sophomore album's debut, the Grammy winner reflected on its success while thanking her fans for their tireless support.