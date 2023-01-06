The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Under Eye Brightener Makes Me Look Like I Got Much More Sleep Than I Did

I'm not the only one who's impressed by the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener. Here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Under Eye Brightener Reviews

A shopper explained, "After trying this product, I can finally end the search for an under eye brightener that actually works for me. I love it for more natural days, full face days and everything in between. It's very light, doesn't crease, nor is it cakey at all. I do touch it up in the evening sometimes just to refresh and even then, it still doesn't get cakey or look layered on. It really brightens me up and has a beautiful genuine looking glow to it. The applicator also just feels really nice."

Another said, "First I absolutely love the wand that comes with. The wand is super cooling and applies a good amount of product. I love how light and blend able this product is. You can wear this on its own or in your every day make up look. This product definitely brightens the dark areas underneath your eyes and you can see a big difference instantly."

Someone wrote, "I love the metal applicator. It's cooling and soothing. It's also very moisturizing, which I love in the winter. I love that the formula is thinner than a typical concealer. It's perfect paired with a tinted moisturizer and a little gloss and bronzer. Will definitely continue to use."

A Sephora customer reviewed, "This is one of the first products that made me feel so much better about myself and how I look since my cancer treatments and surgery. It brought color back to my face and took away the darkness from under my eyes. It makes me feel more like myself. It makes me feel like I'm truly moving forward."

A shopper shared, "I use a concealer first then apply a thin layer. It wakes up the eyes and BRIGHTENS them like no other! Yes!"

"Amazing staple product! This product has a lightweight and comfortable feel, the metal tip applicator gives a cooling feeling and kind of helped de puff my under eyes after a rough night's sleep and travel , it's does not crease or settle in fine lines that I've noticed. I used this in place of concealer and it was buildable enough to even cover some pink acne spots with a few layers. I give this product a 10/10 and would definitely purchase again and I'm pretty picky when it comes to makeup," a customer wrote.

