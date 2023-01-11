Julia Garner Is Reinventing the Pixie Cut Alongside Husband Mark Foster at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Jeremy Pope - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Julia Garner is serving pixie-chic at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Inventing Anna star and husband Mark Foster make it looks effortless during their arrival at The Beverly Hilton. Julia donned a bubble-gum pink dress and a pixie cut, while the Foster the People singer opted for a sleek black suit. (See all the stars arrive at the Golden Globes here.)

At the Jan. 10 ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Julia is up for two awards. The 28-year-old is nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her turn as fake Heiress Anna Delvey—a.k.a. Anna Sorokin—in Inventing Anna. Meanwhile she's also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark.

Following the nominations in December 2022, Julia took to Instagram to show her excitement. "Posting a few days late but still over the moon about this," the Ozark star captioned her Dec. 20 post showing her characters in both Ozark and Inventing Anna. "Thank you so much @goldenglobes!!! See you soon. XO."