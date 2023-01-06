The MixtapE! Presents Shania Twain, Quavo and More New Music Musts

Watch : Cardi B & Quavo Share Heartfelt Tributes to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff

Quavo is paying tribute to Migos' Takeoff through his music.

More than two months after his nephew was shot and killed at age 28, Quavo released "Without You," a personal track detailing his feelings of missing a loved one.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo sings in the opening verse. "Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."