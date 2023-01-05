Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Says She "Struggles" With Self-Esteem as Britney Spears' Younger Sister

Watch : How Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell Survived the World's Toughest Test

Jamie Lynn Spears is trying to be stronger than yesterday.

During the Jan. 4 premiere episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Zoey 101 star opened up about why she wanted to participate in a show that tests contestants' physical and emotional strength through a series of tasks, which are led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

"I just want to, for myself, feel like I'm worth something," the 31-year-old told staff agents through tears. "It just feels like every time I work really hard to get something on my own, it's not really worth it."

Part of that mindset, Jamie Lynn said, came from being raised with older sister and music superstar Britney Spears, 41.

"Growing up, my sister became worldwide famous when I was very young," she said. "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself."