Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Be Signing Up for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar EXCITED to Return to Supernatural Dramas

It's officially goodbye to the Hellmouth.

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have staked her name in TV history as the titular demon hunter in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she has no desire to return to Sunnydale anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean she's completely against a new slayer rising to power.

While admitting that a reboot with her at the helm "doesn't need to be done," the 45-year-old tells SFX Magazine she does support a new generation of female empowerment, per MovieWeb.

"I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," Gellar shares. "The metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

The Buffy star previously handpicked Zendaya as her successor when celebrating the iconic series' 25th anniversary in 2022 for the book, Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.