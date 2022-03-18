Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants This Actress to Play Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar CELEBRATES "Buffy" 25 Years Later

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows who she'd like to see slay in Sunnydale.

The actress, who played the title character in the beloved series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, ​didn't hesitate to say who she'd like to ​see take up ​the wooden stake in a potential reboot.

"I vote Zendaya," she told author Evan Ross Katz, in an interview for his book Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, according to Insider.

The book, which looks back at the groundbreaking show, proves how much thirst there still is for Buffy.

The Zendaya casting idea also got the seal of approval from Julie Benz, who played Darla on Buffy from 1997-2000.

"That would be amazing," she told Katz when asked about the concept.

While no official Buffy reboot is in the works at the moment, fans of the show—which just celebrated its 25th anniversary—have long wondered if the vampire slayer herself will slice back into pop culture again at some point.

In 2018, a reboot starring a Black Buffy from showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen was announced. The show was set to be executive produced by Joss Whedon, who created the original series. However, the project never moved forward.