Rapper Theophilus London's Family Says He's Been Found One Week After He Was Reported Missing

This news is music to fans' ears.
One week after being reported missing, Theophilus London has been found safe, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 4. The rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, also announced the news in a statement on social media.
"We have found Theo," Noel wrote in an Instagram post. "He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"
Noel didn't provide any further details but expressed the family's gratitude in locating London.
"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," he added in the caption. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."
The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to E! News that a missing person's report was filed for London, 35, on Dec. 27. In a statement to Variety, London's family said "the last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles." The last time the recording artist posted on Instagram was also in July.
The LAPD said in a Dec. 28 release that "London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles" on Oct. 15 at around noon and asked for the public's help in finding him.
"The person reporting and Theophilus' family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022," the police said at the time. "London has not been seen since and his family is concerned."
According to Newsweek, London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Over the years, he has worked with several musicians, including Kanye West, Tame Impala and recently Young Franco on "Get Your Money." He was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category in 2016 for "All Day" with Kanye, Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.
While London was missing, his father, Lary Moses London, sent a message to his son.
"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," the statement shared with Variety read. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."
E! News has reached out to London's family for comment but has not heard back. E! News has also reached out to the LAPD but has yet to receive an update.