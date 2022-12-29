Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing

Watch : Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing

Friends and family of Theophilus London are looking for him.

A missing person's report was filed Dec. 27 for the rapper, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to E! News. London's family told Variety in a statement that they traveled to Los Angeles to issue the report, and that the last reported contact with London "stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles."

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the family said in a Dec. 28 statement. "They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts."

London's dad, Lary Moses London, dedicated a message to his son in the statement.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," he wrote. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."