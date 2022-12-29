Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing

A missing persons report for Theophilus London was filed to the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 27. His family told Variety that they last had contact with him in July.

Friends and family of Theophilus London are looking for him.

A missing person's report was filed Dec. 27 for the rapper, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to E! News. London's family told Variety in a statement that they traveled to Los Angeles to issue the report, and that the last reported contact with London "stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles."

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the family said in a Dec. 28 statement. "They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts."

London's dad, Lary Moses London, dedicated a message to his son in the statement.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," he wrote. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later moved to Brooklyn in New York City, according to a 2011 interview with Newsweek. His latest visible social media activity dates back to a July 11 Instagram Post and an Instagram Story highlight updated 21 weeks ago. He was featured in Young Francos' September single "Get Your Money." Previously, London—who has released music since the early 2010s—has worked with Kanye West, Tame Impala, Lil Yachty and more.

In his family's statement, he is described as "35 years old, Black, 6'2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes."

The statement added, "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

