Jessica Simpson Is Irresistible Wearing Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

Jessica Simpson shared a photo of herself wearing her old cheerleading clothes on Instagram. See it below.

What does that spell? Iconic. 

Jessica Simpson is feeling all the nostalgia in a new post shared on Instagram, where she slipped into an old piece of clothing that's a blast from the past: her old cheerleading jacket.

Alongside a selfie of herself smiling as she showed off an emblazoned green and yellow jacket with her name on it, Jessica captioned her Jan. 3 post, "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket."

And we're not the only ones who found the post sweet. 

Her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "Yes! Go Vikings!" while Sharon Stone chimed in saying, "U go girl," alongside a heart eyes emoji. 

Another person who celebrated the ode to the past was Paris Hilton, who dropped a single heart eyes emoji. 

Jessica Simpson's 2022 Family Vacation to Aspen

The "With You" singer's post comes just a few weeks after she shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit.

In photos of herself with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, Jessica, captioned a Dec. 19 post, "Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season."

Before Christmas rolled around, her brother-in-law Evan Ross gave a sneak peek into what their holidays look like together as a big family.

"We always have traditions but I'm going to be with my wife's family for Thanksgiving," Evan said in an exclusive interview with E! News in November, "then we go to see my family on Christmas—but the holidays are always amazing."

He added, "All the cousins together. All the kids loving each other and having a good time. It's a blessing."

Ashlee and Evan are parents to Jaggar Snow Ross, 7, and Ziggy Blu Ross, 2, while the "Pieces of Me" singer is also mom to Bronx Wentz, 13, with ex Pete Wentz

