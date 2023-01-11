Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes a Million Dollar Appearance on 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hilary Swank—who is up for a Best Actress trophy—arrived in a stunning ensemble at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, showing off her baby bump.

This Hilary Swank appearance is worth a million dollars, baby.

The Fatale actress—who is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider—arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in a stunning green gown with black cape detailing. In a perfect moment, she shared a kiss with Philip on the red carpet.  

Hilary is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama for her portrayal of journalist Eileen Fitzgerald in ABC's Alaska Daily, which follows Eileen as she investigates reports of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Alaska. She will face off against Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Zendaya (Euphoria) in the category.

Upon being nominated, Hilary—who previously took home a Golden Globe for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry—said she was "grateful" to be recognized once again.

"Just catching up (which is quite common nowadays with being pregnant with twins and working full-time on a TV show)," Hilary said Dec. 13 on Instagram, "but wanted to quickly jump on to say what an INCREDIBLE HONOR it is to be nominated for a Golden Globe for my performance on Alaska Daily, a show that exposes the horrific ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis in Alaska." 

She continued, "Thank you @goldenglobes for helping shine a light on this epidemic through this nomination."

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Keep scrolling for more red carpet arrivals at the 80th annual Golden Globes, airing live on NBC.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Clare Danes

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Evan Peters

In ALDO

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Valentino, Styled by Kate Young

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé, Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lukas Dhont

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Percy Hynes White

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Henry Golding

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana, Styled by Gaelle Paul

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Adam Scott

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

