Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare After Hospitalization

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update After Hospital Release

Sharon Osbourne is still trying to piece together what exactly caused her recent hospitalization.

The TV star shared what she remembers from the incident during the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K. show The Talk. After co-host JJ Anisiobi asked if she could tell viewers what happened, Sharon noted she couldn't divulge much.

"I wish I could, but I can't," she said. "It was the weirdest thing."

Sharon explained she had been filming a project when she passed out "for 20 minutes." As for why this occurred, the 70-year-old didn't have an answer.

"I was in hospital," Sharon continued. "I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."

However, The X Factor judge confirmed she's "very good" now, adding that she enjoyed a "very quiet" Christmas.

As police in Santa Paula, Calif. previously told NBC News, Sharon was taken to a medical facility on Dec. 16 for an "unspecified medical emergency." A source familiar with the matter also informed the outlet that the medical emergency was "non-life threatening."