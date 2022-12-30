Sharon Osbourne Steps Out for Shopping With Daughter Aimee Osbourne After Hospitalization

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update After Hospital Release

Sharon Osbourne is enjoying being back with her family.

The former talk show host was photographed shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 29 with her daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39, more than a week after Sharon confirmed she had returned home after being hospitalized for a medical emergency earlier this month.

For their mother-daughter outing, the pair kept their outfits causal, with both Sharon and Aimee opting for jeans. Aimee's outfit consisted of a black jacket paired with a graphic tee while Sharon, 70, wore a v-neck and moto jacket.

Their outing follows Sharon's Dec. 19 update on her health, when she shared on Instagram that she had been released and was back home in time for the holidays.

"Back home and doing great!" she wrote alongside a photo of her dog Elvis sitting in front of the Christmas tree. "Thank you for all the [love]."