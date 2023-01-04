Glennon Doyle Shares Anorexia Diagnosis

Watch : Jeremy Renner in ICU After Snow Plowing Accident: NEW DETAILS

Glennon Doyle is getting candid about her eating disorder.

The Untamed author shared in a recent episode of her podcast, We Can Do Hard Things, that she has been diagnosed with anorexia and is in recovery from bulimia.

"There is no way I can explain to you the level of bafflement, shock, denial, confusion," she recalled on the Jan. 2 episode, according to People. "I said [to the doctors], ‘I am a bulimic and I have been recovered and I am having relapses, and I just need to understand how to get these relapses of my bulimia under control so I can be less scared and freer and not in danger.'"

After Glennon was evaluated by her doctors, she shared that she was told she had anorexia—a diagnosis she did not expect.

"The shift of my identity as bulimic, bulimic, bulimic... anorexia is a totally different thing," the 46-year-old author said. "It's like a different religion. It's a different identity. It's a different way of thinking. It's so confusing and it shook me very deeply. And I did not believe it."