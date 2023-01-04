We Went Behind-the-Scenes of Destination Fear—& It Was Even Spookier Than We Thought

We have officially faced our fears.
The Travel Channel's Destination Fear invited a member of E! Online's TV Scoop team to join them on a paranormal excursion to the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in New York—and we, of course, accepted. For the "Sleeping Alone" segment of the ghost hunting series, E!'s Cydney Contreras joined host Dakota Laden and his crew at the former prison, where she selected the haunted spot she'd film.
Her selection? "Cottage B-4."
According to Dakota, Mid-Orange Correctional Facility didn't have housing units when in use, rather, they utilized cottages. "So, there's 12 different ones," he explained. "Me and Tanner [Wiseman] were in Cottage B-1. And, as we were leaving the cottage, we saw this big ball of light. Like, in the center of the woods."
As the paranormal investigators detailed, they first thought it was a security camera since they could only see the orb in night vision. Yet, they claimed the light later took off...in the direction of Cottage B-4.
If that wasn't enough to give us goosebumps, Dakota next instructed to Cydney, "The whole goal of this season is to amplify the fear even more, so, every time we sleep alone, no lights."
Understandably, Cydney uttered to herself in the pitch dark, "I can't believe that I'm doing this."
After three minutes in the dark, Cydney added, "I'm trying to be brave, but my heart is beating so fast."
At the seven minute mark, Cydney heard a suspicious sound and said aloud, "I did not like that one."
By the time Dakota radioed in to check on her, Cydney was ready to call it on her time at Mid-Orange Correctional Facility.
As for what viewers can expect from the full episode? The Travel Channel teased: "The team falls deeper into the darkness at a deteriorating juvenile detention center near a quiet New York village. Dakota Laden is eager to establish a close bond with the youthful spirits, but quickly discovers to be careful what you wish for in this nightmarish facility."
Catch this episode of Destination Fear when it airs Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel and streams on discovery+.