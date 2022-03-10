Ghost Adventures Returns: See Where the Show Ranks Among Other Paranormal Favorites

Watch : Bridget Marquardt Details Visit by Ex Hugh Hefner's Ghost

Dim the lights and get your séance outfit ready, because Ghost Adventures is back with a new season.

On March 10, the paranormal investigation series debuted the first episode of season 22 on discovery+. In it, Zak Bagans and his crew—including Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley—visit a historic California mansion with a tragic past. The episode has everything Ghost Adventures fans have come to know and love: We're talking a recreated séance, mysterious lore and potential paranormal evidence.

Just writing that reminds us why we love Ghost Adventures so much!

Of course, Ghost Adventures isn't the only spectral show out there. As Bagans put it best to E! News in October, "The paranormal is a mystery, and people are drawn to mysteries because it's a thrill."

And while not everyone may believe in ghosts and ghouls, everyone can agree on our favorite paranormal investigation series. For example, for five seasons, Scariest Places on Earth sent regular people into allegedly haunted locales, making them question everything they know about themselves.