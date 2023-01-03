Khloe Kardashian Shares Candid Confession About Her New Bangs

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Christmas Photo With Baby Boy & Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist.

The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December.

"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from her Sorbet magazine feature. "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed."

Despite not going all in with her dramatic new look, Khloe admitted that she enjoyed switching up her signature style.

"I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs," she wrote, "even though they changed the shape of my face."

Of course, Khloe's banging 'do wasn't the mane attraction for her photo shoot.

The Good American co-founder stunned in a glimmering gold chain-linked Prada mini skirt, cropped white tank top and metallic gold arm cuff. Another image showed Khloe wearing a black lace-embroidered dress with a crisp white collar paired with a black bodysuit.