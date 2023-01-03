Khloe Kardashian Shares Candid Confession About Her New Bangs

Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist.
The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December.
"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from her Sorbet magazine feature. "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed."
Despite not going all in with her dramatic new look, Khloe admitted that she enjoyed switching up her signature style.
"I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs," she wrote, "even though they changed the shape of my face."
Of course, Khloe's banging 'do wasn't the mane attraction for her photo shoot.
The Good American co-founder stunned in a glimmering gold chain-linked Prada mini skirt, cropped white tank top and metallic gold arm cuff. Another image showed Khloe wearing a black lace-embroidered dress with a crisp white collar paired with a black bodysuit.
Khloe's makeup also brought the wow factor, as several graphic lines were drawn on her eyelids, beneath her lower lash line and inner corners. Moreover, one tiny black dot was placed underneath her left eye, giving it a mod-style feel.
Over the years, Khloe has proven that she's a risk-taker in the beauty and fashion departments.
"I never like to stick with one look for too long," she told People in September 2020. "Short hair, major glam, bright lips—you name a look, I've tried it."
As she put it, "To me, beauty should be anything but boring. It's a form of self-expression. There's really no right or wrong, it's more about how it makes you feel."