Khloe Kardashian's Good American 80% Off Deals: $15 Leggings, $25 Jeans, $19 Shorts, and More Must-Haves

If you love Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian's style, you need to check out Good American, the brand that Khloe co-founded with Emma Grede. Right now, there are deals up to 80% off. These prices are just too good to pass up,
Good American is beloved for its inclusive size range and incredibly flattering jeans. I'm also a huge fan of the waist-snatching bodysuits and the warm, yet chic jackets, which get me more compliments than anything else I wear. If you haven't shopped Good American, this sale is the best introduction to the brand. If already know what's up, stop what you're doing and stop before these Good American deals disappear.
Good American Jackets on Sale
Good American Shine Oversized Anorak
Anoraks will always be on trend. This is perfect to throw on after the gym or if you're out and about completing some errands.
A shopper declared, "I WANT MORE! I love this anorak it's perfect for the colder months that are approaching! I definitely plan on ordering more! This was my first purchase from Good American."
Another said, "This jacket the perfect lightweight pullover for someone who is plus-sized, Apple shaped, and 6 ft tall!"
Good American Woven Blazer 2.0.
Look modern, yet timeless when you wear this blazer, which comes in three colors. It's slightly oversized and it has a chic, lapel collar.
A Good American shopper shared, "I liked the fit- it was slightly oversized but still professional."
Good American Shorts on Sale
Good American Essential Bike Short
You can never have too many biker shorts in your wardrobe. If you're super athletic or if you prefer lounging around, you'll adore these because they're super supportive and incredibly stretchy without being see-through. They're on sale in six colors.
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshort
These are sweatshorts, but they're incredibly versatile. Dress them up with a blazer or go casual with your most comfortable t-shirt. These come in seven colors.
Good American Sweatshirts on Sale
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt
This vibrant crewneck sweatshirt is extra cozy thanks to its super long sleeves. You'll want to wear this bright sweatshirt every day.
Good American Shackets on Sale
Good American The Denim Shacket
This is part-shirt, part-jacket, and all style. Look and feel effortlessly cool in this shacket, which is also available in black. This style is oversized, so size down if you prefer a more tailored aesthetic.
A shopper said, "For a jean shacket, it's pretty soft. I loved how long it is and can wear it with leggings."
Good American Fleece Shacket
Go for the bold with this vibrant, green shacket.
Good American Sherpa Shacket
It doesn't get cozier than this sherpa shacket. You're going to want one in every color. There are five, by the way.
Good American Jeans on Sale
Good American Good Legs Flare Twsted Slit
Have some fun with fashion when you rock these split-hem, flared jeans.
A shopper raved, "These jeans are my absolutely favorite at the moment. I have been receiving compliments left and right from friends and strangers. GET THE JEANS! They are super flattering. I am 5'2 with big hips and thighs and these hugged me in all the right places."
Good American Good Legs Cigarette
This is Good American's best-selling high-rise jean with with a skinny fit. They have a gap-proof waistband, which is super flattering and they're made from supportive, shaping fabric.
Good American Good Skate
These jeans have more stretch than you'd expect. They're comfortable, practical, and cool. You can choose from three colors.
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem
Here's the perfect in-between option if you cannot decide between skinny and relaxed fit jeans. They have incredibly stretch, raw hems, and a high-rise waist.
A happy shopper said, "I bought these for work and now I want to wear them everyday!" Another customer raved, "These are hands down the best jeans! So flattering on, They are nicely weighted with just a bit of stretch. I love the pocket size and placement , it really makes a difference in how your bootie looks! I own (2) pairs."
Good American Pants on Sale
Good American Good Boy Carpenter 33-Inch Inseam
These pants are unique, yet incredibly versatile. They will be your new favorite. They have a flattering, high-rise waist and they're just as comfortable as they are stylish.
Good American Relaxed Fleece Pant
You'll want to live in these pants. They're chic, yet cozy, and a total wardrobe staple. These also come in ivory and black.
A shopper reviewed, "Perfection! Keep making these. I have multiple colors. Fit great, comfy."
Good American Ribbed Flare Pant
Be sophisticated, yet comfortable in these ribbed pants, which also come in black.
Good American Bodysuits on Sale
Good American Off Shoulder Cut Bodysuit
Heads will turn whenever you rock this off-the-shoulder, cut-out bodysuit. If you really want to stand out in a crowd, you can also rock this in bright green.
A shopper reviewed, "Comfortable And Spicy. When you're trying to get your groove back, this is the go too body suit. It's very comfortable too. My favorite."
Good American Dresses on Sale
Good American Faux Leather Vacay Dress
Heads will turn every time you rock this faux leather dress with an open back. It's available in three colors.
Good American Good Touch ‘90s Lace Back Dress
Exude confidence in this 90s-inspired, lace-back dress. This maxi-length dress is exceptionally soft and super stretchy. It comes in four colorways.
One shopper called this a "miracle dress," writing, "I am 6ft tall 162 lbs and athletic build! This dress is SO flattering. I am absolutely obsessed with it and never want to take it off."
Another insisted, "You Need This One! This dress is everything!! The fit is fantastic and with the double lining it hides all my insecurities. The color is beautiful. So happy with my purchase."
Good American LS Belted Body Dress
Here's your modern take on the wrap dress. It's sexy, it's cozy, and it's everything. It also comes in brown.
A shopper advised, "If you are debating buying this dress, just buy it! The fabric is soft and thick enough where it doesn't hang. It is extremely flattering and helps create some curve for us more "athletic build" girls. If you are in between sizes, size down."
Good American Swimwear on Sale
Good American Sparkle Racer Neck One-Piece
This sparkly swimsuit is so chic that you'll want to wear it as a bodysuit when you're away from the pool. It also comes in green.
Good American Leggings on Sale
Good American Essential Legging
The name of these leggings says it all. They're truly essential to your wardrobe with a great fit and a high-rise waist. They're on sale in two colors.
Good American Thermal Seamless Legging
These thermal leggings are sleek, flattering, and understated. Achieve that everyday chic on-the-go aesthetic every time you wear these. They're on sale in two colorways.
