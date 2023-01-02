Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Wedding Photos in Sweet 2022 Tribute

Watch : How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Blended Family Celebrated Christmas

Jennifer Lopez had a lot to be grateful for in 2022.

The 53-year-old actress and singer, who married Ben Affleck back in July following their second engagement, posted a sweet year-end tribute to Instagram on Jan. 1 that featured never-before-seen photos from the couple's Las Vegas and Georgia weddings.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" the Marry Me star wrote. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

In addition to career highlights like announcing new music, recording in the studio, award show performances and spending days on set, Lopez gave fans an intimate look into her family life with Affleck and her kids, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. She also chronicled her engagement, which she and Ben announced in April.

The star even gave a close-up look at her stunning, gigantic green ring from Affleck.

The two tied the knot in a July 16 ceremony at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. One previously private snapshot from the tribute shows Lopez and Affleck sitting in the back of a pink vintage car after saying "I do," with Lopez wearing a gorgeous white gown and veil and Affleck's arm around her.