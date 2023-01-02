Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Wedding Photos in Sweet 2022 Tribute

Jennifer Lopez treated fans to new photos from her and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas and Georgia weddings this past summer in a tribute to what she called "one of the best years yet." See the sweet post.

Jennifer Lopez had a lot to be grateful for in 2022.

The 53-year-old actress and singer, who married Ben Affleck back in July following their second engagement, posted a sweet year-end tribute to Instagram on Jan. 1 that featured never-before-seen photos from the couple's Las Vegas and Georgia weddings.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" the Marry Me star wrote. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

In addition to career highlights like announcing new music, recording in the studio, award show performances and spending days on set, Lopez gave fans an intimate look into her family life with Affleck and her kids, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. She also chronicled her engagement, which she and Ben announced in April.

The star even gave a close-up look at her stunning, gigantic green ring from Affleck.

The two tied the knot in a July 16 ceremony at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. One previously private snapshot from the tribute shows Lopez and Affleck sitting in the back of a pink vintage car after saying "I do," with Lopez wearing a gorgeous white gown and veil and Affleck's arm around her.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 2022 Thanksgiving With Family

Lopez also shared some looks from her and Affleck's second ceremony, which took place at the Oscar-winner's mansion in Georgia in August.

One of Lopez's May 2022 highlights was looking over sketches of her multiple wedding dresses.

Topping off the cuteness, Lopez included multiple PDA photos of her and Affleck stealing kisses, cuddling and globe-trotting from throughout the year.

The couple first got engaged back in November 2002, but ended up breaking up in January 2004. Nothing like a happy ending 20 years in the making.

Keep scrolling to relive all the photos from Lopez and Affleck's August wedding.

John Russo/ On The JLo

The Night Before

John Russo/ On The JLo
Rehearsal Dinner
John Russo/ On The JLo
Weekend Ride
John Russo/ On The JLo
Lovely Day
John Russo/ On The JLo
Light It Up
John Russo/ On The JLo
Big Hug
John Russo/ On The JLo

Wedding Moments

John Russo/ On The JLo
Perfect Kiss
John Russo/ On The JLo
Happily Ever After
John Russo/ On The JLo

Reception

John Russo/ On The JLo
At Last
John Russo/ On The JLo
Picture Perfect
John Russo/ On The JLo
Party On
John Russo/ On The JLo
Grab Your Seat
John Russo/ On The JLo
Warm Welcome
John Russo/ On The JLo
Welcome Home
John Russo/ On The JLo
Forever Newlyweds
John Russo/ On The JLo
Dance Again
John Russo/ On The JLo
Fireworks
John Russo/ On The JLo

The Morning After

John Russo/ On The JLo
Family Forever
John Russo/ On The JLo
Bling Bling
John Russo/ On The JLo
Let's Celebrate
John Russo/ On The JLo
Sweet Treats
John Russo/ On The JLo
Take a Seat
