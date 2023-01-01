See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style

Gigi Hadid and Khai kicked off 2023 in stylish holiday looks that were a mix of cozy and chic. See the mother-daughter duo's fashionable moment together.

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps.

The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look.

In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from the camera, the toddler rocked a festive black and gold-printed outfit that she paired with a bedazzled Prada handbag. The luxury accessory featured crystal embellishments in a glimmering gold hue that was perfect for the occasion.

Gigi also showcased parts of her cozy-chic ensemble, in which she appeared to wear a beige sweater dress.

"Happy New Year, y'all!" the 27-year-old captioned her post. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

While Gigi has kept her Khai out of the spotlight, she recently shared a rare update on her daughter's milestones.

"The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun," Gigi—who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik—told Sunday Today last September. "And she's a blessing."

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

"She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," Gigi noted. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."

The Guest in Residence founder explained that she and her little one have been "practicing doing dangerous things carefully," adding, "That's what I'm going to go for."

Instagram

Of course, Gigi and Khai weren't the only mother-daughter duo to kick off 2023 in style. Keep scrolling to see how other stars celebrated the New Year.

Instagram
Ava Phillippe

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe captioned a pic of herself in the ER. "All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."

Twitter
Cher & Alexander Edwards

"Happy New Year Daddy," Cher captioned a Twitter pic of boyfriend Alexander Edwards kissing her cheek. 

Instagram
Anne Hathaway

"Happy New Year," the Devil Wears Prada alum captioned her sparkling Instagram selfie. 

Instagram
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox

The Friends star captioned sweet Instagram photos with her longtime love, "Happy GMT New Year!"

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

"Byebye 2022," the Don't Worry Darling director captioned her celebratory Instagram Story photo.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"Many blessings for the new year," the Glass Onion actress wrote to her social media followers. 

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The supermodel celebrated the holiday alongside sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber, writing on Instagram Story, "happy happy new year [heart emoji] sending so much love."

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder shared a glimpse of her New Year's Eve attire on Instagram Story.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and singer G Flip celebrated 2023 alongside their pals.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Khai

"HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL," the supermodel captioned an Instagram Story photo of daughter Khai with a Prada purse. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Office alum captioned her New Year's Eve post. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

