See How Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

While ringing in the New Year, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and more celebs shared glimpses into their celebrations. Take a look at the star-studded festivities below.

Hello, 2023!

It was a night to remember for many celebs around the world, including Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and more. To kick off the New Year, stars took to social media to share a peek at their celebrations. For Kaling, that included baking a delicious treat for her kids Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2.

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Never Have I Ever exec captioned a series of Instagram photos. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

Kaling's hilarious post received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including her former The Office co-star, Angela Kinsey. "Happy New Year Mindy!" Kinsey wrote. "Sending you and your sweet family my love!!"

To see how more stars celebrated New Year's Eve, take a look at the gallery below!

Instagram
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox

The Friends star captioned a sweet Instagram selfie with her longtime love, "Happy GMT New Year!"

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

"Byebye 2022," the Don't Worry Darling director captioned her celebratory Instagram Story photo.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"Many blessings for the new year," the Glass Onion actress wrote to her social media followers. 

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The supermodel celebrated the holiday alongside sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber, writing on Instagram Story, "happy happy new year [heart emoji] sending so much love."

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder shared a glimpse of her New Year's Eve attire on Instagram Story.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and singer G Flip celebrated 2023 alongside their pals.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Khai

"HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL," the supermodel captioned an Instagram Story photo of daughter Khai with a Prada purse. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Office alum captioned her New Year's Eve post. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

