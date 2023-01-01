See How Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

Watch : 5 BEST New Year's Eve Midnight Movie Moments

Hello, 2023!

It was a night to remember for many celebs around the world, including Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and more. To kick off the New Year, stars took to social media to share a peek at their celebrations. For Kaling, that included baking a delicious treat for her kids Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2.

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Never Have I Ever exec captioned a series of Instagram photos. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

Kaling's hilarious post received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including her former The Office co-star, Angela Kinsey. "Happy New Year Mindy!" Kinsey wrote. "Sending you and your sweet family my love!!"