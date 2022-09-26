Proof Devi Will Have a New Love Interest in Never Have I Ever Season 4

Watch : Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever

There's a new heartthrob coming to Sherman Oaks High School.

Netflix has released a first look at the next chapter of Never Have I Ever, which is set to release its fourth and final season in 2023. In the tease, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, gets her first look at the script for the upcoming season, teasing a wedding and an extra-special new love interest.

In the clip, Michael Cimino, who will play Ethan, calls the cast so they can get their first look at him. When Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton, says that he and Jaren Lewison (Ben) have the nerdy and jock stereotypes covered, Cimino reveals he will play more of a "smoldering bad boy."

"Damn," Ramakrishnan exclaims. "Devi's gonna have her work cut out for her."

Cimino responds coyly, asking her, "Did you think senior year was gonna be easy?"

Lewison promptly ends the call, pretending they have a bad connection, while Barnet quips that Ramakrishnan "should probably block that number."