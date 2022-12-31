Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Chase Hudson and More Stars Party in St. Barts for Charity Gala

TikToker Chase Hudson joined A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake in the Caribbean for the UNICEF winter gala. See photos from the bash.

A rich flex for charity. 

Celebrities flocked to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a charity gala on Dec. 29, which had movie and TikTok stars alike coming out for the cause. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Huddy) attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which welcomed Drake and Lenny Kravitz to the stage as part of the night's entertainment.

The gala at the Hotel Emeraude also served as a date night for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, as well as couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, who matched in chic black ensembles after tying the knot several months back.

The day after the star-studded party—which benefitted UNICEF, a non-profit to help children's livelihoods and rights around the world—Rita took to Instagram to share photos of her downtime on the island. Pictures showed her boating and soaking up the sun in a Bohemian look, as she captioned the shots, "Catch the rays."

See photos from inside the St. Barts bash below.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Leonardo DiCaprio
John Parra/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Drake
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Lenny Kravitz
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Chase Hudson
John Parra/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Billy Crudup, Luke Evans, Naomi Watts and Taika Waititi
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Luke Evans and Fran Tomas
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Ella Balinska
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
John Parra/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Jonathan Cheban and Karolina Kurkova

