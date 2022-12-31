Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Chase Hudson and More Stars Party in St. Barts for Charity Gala

Watch : Lorenzo Lamas Weighs in on Daughter's Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio

A rich flex for charity.

Celebrities flocked to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a charity gala on Dec. 29, which had movie and TikTok stars alike coming out for the cause. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Huddy) attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which welcomed Drake and Lenny Kravitz to the stage as part of the night's entertainment.

The gala at the Hotel Emeraude also served as a date night for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, as well as couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, who matched in chic black ensembles after tying the knot several months back.

The day after the star-studded party—which benefitted UNICEF, a non-profit to help children's livelihoods and rights around the world—Rita took to Instagram to share photos of her downtime on the island. Pictures showed her boating and soaking up the sun in a Bohemian look, as she captioned the shots, "Catch the rays."